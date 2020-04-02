Quick links

Report: Arsenal’s demand before any move for 23-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Carlos Soler.

According to The Express, Arsenal are not willing to pay the £36 million transfer fee that Valencia want for Carlos Soler.

It has been reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Soler from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish club want £36 million as transfer fee for 23-year-old midfielder, but the Gunners want the price-tag to be reduced before they make any move, according to the report.

 

Stats

Soler has made 16 starts and two substitute appearances in La Liga for Valencia so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Los Che so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 27 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for Valencia, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Soler also played seven appearances in the Europa League and played six games in the Champions League for Valencia last season, according to WhoScored.

