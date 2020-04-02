Rangers legend pranked into saying one Celtic transfer ‘would be fantastic’

Rangers legend Ally McCoist genuinely thought that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keen on a move to Celtic.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist was taken in by an April Fool’s prank on talkSPORT regarding Celtic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

During the talkSPORT Breakfast show with Laura Woods on Tuesday morning, McCoist was told that Ibrahimovic could be heading to Celtic.

Subscribe

The Rangers legend was told that the AC Milan striker ‘has always admired Scottish champions Celtic’, and that he is keen on exploring the possibility of moving to the Hoops in the summer transfer window.

The 38-year-old joined Italian giants Milan in the January transfer window as a fee agent on six-month contract with the option to extend it by a year.

McCoist told talkSPORT: “Truthfully, I think it would be great! With Scottish football, we need every boost we can get at this moment in time. So I think in terms of the game, what a profile!

“Obviously with Steven Gerrard coming up to Rangers, that gave Scottish football an extra profile, and it would be taking it to another level again if Ibrahimovic came to Celtic. And truthfully, Woodsy, I think it would be fantastic. I really do.”

Unlikely transfer

Ibrahimovic is 38 years of age, and it is clear that he is not the player he once was.

The Swedish would have been a stunning signing for Celtic in years gone by, but now he would not really be able to make a huge impact for the Hoops.

Moreover, it is very unlikely that Ibrahimovic will consider a move to Scotland in the summer transfer window.