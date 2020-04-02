Quick links

Rangers legend pranked into saying one Celtic transfer ‘would be fantastic’

Manager Ally McCoist of Rangers celebrates following his team's victory over Berwick Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on May 4, 2013 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers legend Ally McCoist genuinely thought that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keen on a move to Celtic.

Rangers player Ally McCoist celebrates after Rangers had beaten St Mirren 4-0, to claim the 1991

Rangers legend Ally McCoist was taken in by an April Fool’s prank on talkSPORT regarding Celtic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

During the talkSPORT Breakfast show with Laura Woods on Tuesday morning, McCoist was told that Ibrahimovic could be heading to Celtic.

The Rangers legend was told that the AC Milan striker ‘has always admired Scottish champions Celtic’, and that he is keen on exploring the possibility of moving to the Hoops in the summer transfer window.

 

The 38-year-old joined Italian giants Milan in the January transfer window as a fee agent on six-month contract with the option to extend it by a year.

McCoist told talkSPORT: “Truthfully, I think it would be great! With Scottish football, we need every boost we can get at this moment in time. So I think in terms of the game, what a profile!

“Obviously with Steven Gerrard coming up to Rangers, that gave Scottish football an extra profile, and it would be taking it to another level again if Ibrahimovic came to Celtic. And truthfully, Woodsy, I think it would be fantastic. I really do.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy reacts as his goal is called off after an offside during the second half of a 3-2 Red Bulls win at StubHub Center on April 28, 2018 in Carson,...

Unlikely transfer

Ibrahimovic is 38 years of age, and it is clear that he is not the player he once was.

The Swedish would have been a stunning signing for Celtic in years gone by, but now he would not really be able to make a huge impact for the Hoops.

Moreover, it is very unlikely that Ibrahimovic will consider a move to Scotland in the summer transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 8, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

