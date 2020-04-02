Ramon Vega says he is disappointed by Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's players are under pressure to take a salary cut.

Another ex Tottenham Hotspur man has had his say on the club's wages dilemma.

Tottenham placed 550 non playing staff on furlough leave, but their multi-million players are yet to take a pay cut of any kind, Sky News reported.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega, who played for the club between 1997 and 2001, said he was 'very disappointed' the players had not collectively taken a decision first to drop their wages.

Their players reducing their salary i have a big Moral question hear for the club and the players? I do hope in this difficult times solidarity and morality will come back. But I don’t see it at the moment to be honest and I’m very disappointed as an ex player. — Ramon Vega (@Ramon_Vega71) April 1, 2020

Leeds United are one club who have taken a wage cut and The Telegraph report Brentford's players are on the verge of agreeing a wage deferral.

While pressure is mounting on Tottenham's players, this comes from a lack of co-ordination from the top.

Billionaire owner Joe Lewis and high earning chairman Daniel Levy have not yet announced any concessions on their part, and to go seeking a handout from the Government is a bad look in the circumstances.

Tottenham chairman Levy issued a bleak statement this week, stating the club had effectively ceased operating for the time being due to the ongoing football break.