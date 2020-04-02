Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Ramon Vega says he is disappointed by Tottenham Hotspur

Dan Coombs
Tottenham fans and players celebrate as Harry Kane scores Tottenham's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham's players are under pressure to take a salary cut.

Tottenham fans and players celebrate as Harry Kane scores Tottenham's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Another ex Tottenham Hotspur man has had his say on the club's wages dilemma.

Tottenham placed 550 non playing staff on furlough leave, but their multi-million players are yet to take a pay cut of any kind, Sky News reported.

 

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega, who played for the club between 1997 and 2001, said he was 'very disappointed' the players had not collectively taken a decision first to drop their wages.

Leeds United are one club who have taken a wage cut and The Telegraph report Brentford's players are on the verge of agreeing a wage deferral.

While pressure is mounting on Tottenham's players, this comes from a lack of co-ordination from the top.

Billionaire owner Joe Lewis and high earning chairman Daniel Levy have not yet announced any concessions on their part, and to go seeking a handout from the Government is a bad look in the circumstances.

Tottenham chairman Levy issued a bleak statement this week, stating the club had effectively ceased operating for the time being due to the ongoing football break.

Owner Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch