Our view: Praised by Gerrard after Ibrox move, Rangers speedster has been forgotten man in 2020

Rangers brought in winger Jake Hastie last summer.

Rangers were busy in the transfer market last summer, but they have endured a mixed success rate so far.

Joe Aribo and George Edmundson have both shown flashes of their potential, whilst Filip Helander looked decent before a foot injury in December.

Yet Ryan Kent has so far struggled to fulfil his promise, and both Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have been major flops for Rangers since joining last summer.

Despite landing a host of wingers, Rangers also brought in Jake Hastie last summer, landing him from Motherwell with his contract at Fir Park expiring.

With pace, strength and a superb left foot, Hastie showed real potential last season, and looked like being a major addition for the future for Rangers.

However, he was loaned out to Rotherham United, where he bagged three goals and one assist before being sent back to Rangers in January.

Since then, he hasn't made a Rangers appearance. Steven Gerrard praised Hastie when he signed, suggesting that the winger would 'undoubtedly' improve the side.

Already though, Hastie's position seems to be in doubt. Maybe he can push towards the Rangers first team if Barker and Jones go, but that may depend on Gerrard going back to playing two wingers rather than two number 10's.

It's difficult to see how Hastie will now live up to his early billing, but with no appearances in 2020, he has become something of a forgotten man – and his development may have stalled as a result.