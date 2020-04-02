Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Our view: Praised by Gerrard after Ibrox move, Rangers speedster has been forgotten man in 2020

Olly Dawes
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers brought in winger Jake Hastie last summer.

Jake Hastie of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Oxford United at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

Rangers were busy in the transfer market last summer, but they have endured a mixed success rate so far.

Joe Aribo and George Edmundson have both shown flashes of their potential, whilst Filip Helander looked decent before a foot injury in December.

Subscribe

Yet Ryan Kent has so far struggled to fulfil his promise, and both Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker have been major flops for Rangers since joining last summer.

 

Despite landing a host of wingers, Rangers also brought in Jake Hastie last summer, landing him from Motherwell with his contract at Fir Park expiring.

With pace, strength and a superb left foot, Hastie showed real potential last season, and looked like being a major addition for the future for Rangers.

However, he was loaned out to Rotherham United, where he bagged three goals and one assist before being sent back to Rangers in January.

Jake Hastie of Rangers has a chance on goal during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying round 2nd Leg match between Rangers and St Joseph at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Since then, he hasn't made a Rangers appearance. Steven Gerrard praised Hastie when he signed, suggesting that the winger would 'undoubtedly' improve the side.

Already though, Hastie's position seems to be in doubt. Maybe he can push towards the Rangers first team if Barker and Jones go, but that may depend on Gerrard going back to playing two wingers rather than two number 10's.

It's difficult to see how Hastie will now live up to his early billing, but with no appearances in 2020, he has become something of a forgotten man – and his development may have stalled as a result.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch