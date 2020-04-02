Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Perfect signing': Liverpool fans urge Klopp to move for £18m Barca player

John Verrall
Hector Junior Firpo Adames of Real Betis Balompie reacts during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis Balompie at Wanda Metropolitano on October 7, 2018 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be on the hunt for additions to improve the depth of quality available to him at Anfield.

Real Betis Balompie defender Junior Firpo (20) celebrates scoring the goal during the match FC Barcelona against Real Betis Balompie, for the round 12 of the Liga Santander, played at Camp...

Liverpool fans have suggested going after Junior Firpo, after learning that Barcelona could sell him in the summer.

Sport claim that the full-back could be available for £18 million, and that has piqued the interest of Liverpool fans.

 

Although Liverpool are well stocked in the full-back positions, Firpo could add further competition for places at left-back.

And Reds fans feel that he represents a really good option for the price he is reportedly available at.

Fire has struggled to break into Barca’s line-up since a summer move to the Nou Camp, but he has previously proven his class in Spain.

The rapid defender was brilliant for Real Betis, and he would push for Andy Robertson's place in Liverpool’s team if he was to arrive at Anfield.

Although Firpo would be unlikely to move ahead of Robertson in the pecking order, he would add some serious competition for a place.

And if he is available this summer, Klopp may be wise to consider bringing the 23-year-old to Merseyside.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch