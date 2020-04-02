'Perfect signing': Liverpool fans urge Klopp to move for £18m Barca player

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be on the hunt for additions to improve the depth of quality available to him at Anfield.

Liverpool fans have suggested going after Junior Firpo, after learning that Barcelona could sell him in the summer.

Sport claim that the full-back could be available for £18 million, and that has piqued the interest of Liverpool fans.

Although Liverpool are well stocked in the full-back positions, Firpo could add further competition for places at left-back.

And Reds fans feel that he represents a really good option for the price he is reportedly available at.

Fire has struggled to break into Barca’s line-up since a summer move to the Nou Camp, but he has previously proven his class in Spain.

The rapid defender was brilliant for Real Betis, and he would push for Andy Robertson's place in Liverpool’s team if he was to arrive at Anfield.

Although Firpo would be unlikely to move ahead of Robertson in the pecking order, he would add some serious competition for a place.

And if he is available this summer, Klopp may be wise to consider bringing the 23-year-old to Merseyside.