Our view: Rangers and Leeds reportedly want the same player, he may be better at Elland Road

Rangers reportedly face competition from Leeds United for Jack Tucker.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers now face a battle to sign Gillingham defender Jack Tucker this summer.

It's claimed that Gillingham are cash-strapped, and the ongoing pandemic means they may have to cash in on Tucker.

The centre back is likely to bring in a seven-figure fee after impressing in League One this season, but it's now a fierce battle for his signature.

The report states that Rangers are in the race having been linked with him for a few weeks now, but Leeds United have now entered the battle for the 20-year-old centre back.

Steven Gerrard's side must now fend off Marcelo Bielsa, but Tucker may actually be better off at Elland Road if both clubs do make offers for him this summer.

Tucker is a talented Football League defender, but Rangers added one of them last summer in George Edmundson, and he's struggled to break through at times this season.

By joining Rangers, Tucker would be competing with Edmundson, Nikola Katic, Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, whilst there are high hopes for teenage defender Leon King too.

Yet at Leeds, there would be a space in defence given that Ben White will be returning to Brighton and Hove Albion, and Marcelo Bielsa doesn't exactly have a stocked room of centre backs as things stand.

Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi often deputise in defence when needed, but adding Tucker would give Bielsa a true centre back option for years to come – and whilst both are huge clubs, Leeds should be more appealing to Tucker right now.