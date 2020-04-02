Our view: Liverpool linked with £70m signing which should terrify the rest of the PL

Liverpool's attack would be so dangerous with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore added to their ranks.

If Liverpool do complete the signing of Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer then his pace could make their attack even more scary for defences to face.

According to 90 minutes, Liverpool are eyeing a £70 million move for Traore once the transfer window opens.

And if the Wolves winger was thrown into Jurgen Klopp’s side attack then the damage they could do to opposition sides is frightening.

Liverpool already have Mo Salah and Sadio Mane running down either flank, but with Traore they would have an even more direct option.

The former Barcelona man has finally fulfilled his potential this season, and he has been simply unplayable on numerous occasions.

With Liverpool already deadly on the counter attack, Traore’s pace and dribbling would fit in perfectly with Klopp’s side’s style.

Traore has scored six goals and claimed 10 assists for Wolves this season, and there is a realistic expectation that those figures would only improve if he was to move to Anfield.

No player in the Premier League has completed more dribbles than Traore, who gives defenders no choice but to double up on him.

That would free up Liverpool’s other attacking options, and could give the likes of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino even more room to work in.

Klopp’s side have been so dominant this season he won’t want to disrupt his starting line-up too much over the summer.

But the addition of Traore could fit the side so well that he could actually improve them and make them even more of a dominant force next term.