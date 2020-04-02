Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Our view: Liverpool can now sign two Klopp targets with money to spare after Sancho news

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on March 7, 2020 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly out of the race for Jadon Sancho.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on March 7, 2020 in...

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are out of the race for Jadon Sancho having seemingly decided he is simply too expensive.

Borussia Dortmund want around £100million for their star winger, and the Reds are leaving Chelsea and Manchester United to scrap over his signature.

Liverpool would allegedly only want Sancho if they lost one of their front three, as the money involved doesn't really work for the Reds right now.

 

Jurgen Klopp still needs attacking reinforcements this summer though, and rather than spend £100million on Sancho, the Reds could land two targets with money to spare.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is one target, with The Independent noting that he will be available for around £50million this summer thanks to a release clause in his contract.

Werner's lightning pace and goalscoring prowess makes him an ideal striking option for Liverpool, taking some pressure off Roberto Firmino whilst bringing another devastating dynamic to Klopp's attack.

Werner isn't the only Bundesliga target in mind for Klopp though, as Bild recently noted that Klopp also fancies Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, valued at around €38million (£33.3million).

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

Whilst Werner is a striker, Rashica can play all across the frontline, bringing versatility and pace to the Liverpool attack if they can land him from relegation-threatened Bremen.

Splashing £100million on Sancho may be too rich, but around £80million for both Rashica and Werner makes much more sense for Liverpool, signing two reasonably-priced attackers with potential rather than putting all of their eggs in the Sancho basket.

They would even have money to spare after giving Klopp a dangerous attack of Rashica, Werner, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and that seems like a sensible avenue after backing away from Sancho.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Sport-Club Freiburg at Wohninvest Weserstadion on November 2, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch