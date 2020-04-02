Our view: Liverpool can now sign two Klopp targets with money to spare after Sancho news

Liverpool are reportedly out of the race for Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund want around £100million for their star winger, and the Reds are leaving Chelsea and Manchester United to scrap over his signature.

Liverpool would allegedly only want Sancho if they lost one of their front three, as the money involved doesn't really work for the Reds right now.

Jurgen Klopp still needs attacking reinforcements this summer though, and rather than spend £100million on Sancho, the Reds could land two targets with money to spare.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is one target, with The Independent noting that he will be available for around £50million this summer thanks to a release clause in his contract.

Werner's lightning pace and goalscoring prowess makes him an ideal striking option for Liverpool, taking some pressure off Roberto Firmino whilst bringing another devastating dynamic to Klopp's attack.

Werner isn't the only Bundesliga target in mind for Klopp though, as Bild recently noted that Klopp also fancies Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, valued at around €38million (£33.3million).

Whilst Werner is a striker, Rashica can play all across the frontline, bringing versatility and pace to the Liverpool attack if they can land him from relegation-threatened Bremen.

Splashing £100million on Sancho may be too rich, but around £80million for both Rashica and Werner makes much more sense for Liverpool, signing two reasonably-priced attackers with potential rather than putting all of their eggs in the Sancho basket.

They would even have money to spare after giving Klopp a dangerous attack of Rashica, Werner, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and that seems like a sensible avenue after backing away from Sancho.