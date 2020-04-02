Our view: Arsenal's seven-figure transfer decision suggests big plans for striker

Arsenal chose to snub a bid for Folarin Balogun in January.

Arsenal face some big decisions in attack this summer, with Mikel Arteta potentially facing some changes to his front line.

The Gunners are attempting to keep hold of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, who have just over a year left on their contracts.

If they don't pen new deals, Arsenal may be forced to sell – and that would leave Arteta having to dip back into the transfer market for potential replacements.

Yet Arteta has also shown a willingness to play youth graduates, as Eddie Nketiah has featured for the Arsenal attack, and there's another hot prospect who could make a push next season.

Folarin Balogun has been impressive this season, smashing 10 goals and four assists in 15 appearances in Premier League 2, and Arsenal made a very telling decision in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal rejected a £5million bid from Brentford for Balogun, deciding to keep the teenager rather than cash in for a decent price at such a young age.

That suggested that Arsenal have big plans for Balogun, and there may just be a spot for him to make a step up into Arteta's first-team setup next season.

Balogun is well-built at 6ft tall, whilst he has also shown the pace and movement to run in behind defences, whilst he has also shown quick feet and the ability to finish well with both feet.

At 18, Balogun still has a way to go. Yet having seen Bukayo Saka step up this season and then seen Arsenal reject a seven-figure bid for his services, Balogun should have hope of a first-team role next season.