Our view: Arsenal sealing double deal would be bitter pill for Newcastle to swallow

Arsenal reportedly want two Newcastle United players.

Clubs may not be focusing on transfers right now given the ongoing pandemic, but Arsenal are being linked with potential signings.

Mikel Arteta and co may be eyeing up potential deals, and a whole host of names have already been touted for moves to North London.

Two of them actually play for Newcastle United, and the Gunners can strike a real blow to the Magpies if they pull off a double raid.

Firstly, TEAMtalk claimed that Arsenal want Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff, whilst The Chronicle suggested last weekend that the Gunners fancy Magpies stopper Freddie Woodman.

Longstaff is out of contract this summer, meaning Newcastle may not even be able to stop Arsenal, whilst Woodman has no interest in being third choice at St James' Park.

Arsenal would be looking to add them as squad players at the Emirates Stadium, seemingly viewing them as homegrown prospects with real potential for the future.

Yet for Newcastle, it would be a bitter pill to swallow. Their record of promoting young talents from within is not great, but they have two really promising players in Longstaff and Woodman.

Newcastle need to give these players chances, but Karl Darlow is preferred to Woodman as second choice, and Martin Dubravka will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Longstaff has real energy and desire, but has found football hard to come by. If Newcastle can't promise them both some playing time, they will lose them both – and possibly both to Arsenal, which would again underline their ability.