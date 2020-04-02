Quick links

Arsenal

Newcastle United

Premier League

Our view: Arsenal sealing double deal would be bitter pill for Newcastle to swallow

Olly Dawes
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal reportedly want two Newcastle United players.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Clubs may not be focusing on transfers right now given the ongoing pandemic, but Arsenal are being linked with potential signings.

Mikel Arteta and co may be eyeing up potential deals, and a whole host of names have already been touted for moves to North London.

Two of them actually play for Newcastle United, and the Gunners can strike a real blow to the Magpies if they pull off a double raid.

 

Firstly, TEAMtalk claimed that Arsenal want Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff, whilst The Chronicle suggested last weekend that the Gunners fancy Magpies stopper Freddie Woodman.

Longstaff is out of contract this summer, meaning Newcastle may not even be able to stop Arsenal, whilst Woodman has no interest in being third choice at St James' Park.

Arsenal would be looking to add them as squad players at the Emirates Stadium, seemingly viewing them as homegrown prospects with real potential for the future.

Freddie Woodman of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

Yet for Newcastle, it would be a bitter pill to swallow. Their record of promoting young talents from within is not great, but they have two really promising players in Longstaff and Woodman.

Newcastle need to give these players chances, but Karl Darlow is preferred to Woodman as second choice, and Martin Dubravka will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Longstaff has real energy and desire, but has found football hard to come by. If Newcastle can't promise them both some playing time, they will lose them both – and possibly both to Arsenal, which would again underline their ability.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United celebrates with team mate Andy Carroll after he scores the only goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch