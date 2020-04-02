Now a 4th club reportedly want frustrated Liverpool player

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with moves away.

According to Blick, there are as many as three clubs interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Swiss publication has reported of interest in Shaqiri from AS Roma, Sevilla and CSKA Moscow.

Spanish club Sevilla are reported to be preparing a big bid for the 28-year-old and will make a lucrative offer to the winger, according to the report.

The Liverpool Echo recently reported of interest in the former Stoke City star from Sevilla and Roma, while Takvim has claimed that Galatasaray want him, and it seems that now a fourth club - CSKA - have joined the race for the winger.

Liverpool struggles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to the club’s official website in January 2020 that it must be frustrating for Shaqiri to struggle with fitness issues and not get the chance to play regular first-team football.

According to WhoScored, the winger has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played just three minutes in the Premier League this season.

It would make sense for the winger to find a new club in the summer transfer window, as he will not get much playing time at Liverpool next season.