New report claims Mike Ashley stance on Newcastle United

Mike Ashley reportedly wants to sell Newcastle United.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is ready to sell the club.

It has been reported that Ashley will sell Newcastle if the consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley produces the cash to buy the Magpies.

The report has claimed that the English businessman is “increasingly keen to sell” Newcastle and wants done with it.

Ashley has been at the helm of Newcastle since 2007.

Established Premier League club

Newcastle have been relegated under Ashley, but the Magpies are an established club in the Premier League.

Under manager Steven Bruce, the team are unlikely to go down to the Championship at the end of the season, and they have done well in the FA Cup as well.

There is huge potential at Newcastle, and with big investment and a carefully thought-out plan, the team can challenge for Europa League places on a regular basis in the coming years.

Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches.