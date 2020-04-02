‘My wish is’: £8m Tottenham Hotspur player outlines his summer transfer plan

Juan Foyth has been at Tottenham Hotspur since 2017.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has told TNT Sports that he is open to leaving the club at the end of the season.

Foyth has said that he is happy to stay at Tottenham if he gets opportunities, but the 22-year-old has admitted that he is open to joining another club in Europe in the summer transfer window.

Foyth told TNT Sport: "You always want to play to feel like a player and feel good. It isn’t easy not to play either.

"But I don’t know, we have to wait now for the transfer window to open. If I am going to have opportunities here, I will be very comfortable. And if they won’t count on me, the best thing will be to find another club.

“I would like to stay in Europe, all leagues have a high level. My wish is to play at the highest level as long as I can. The main thing is to play.”

Stats

Foyth has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Estudiantes for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £8 million and when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the North London club.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international central defender played 90 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs in 2017-18, and scored one goal in 10 Premier League matches and played 100 minutes in the Champions League last season.

So far this campaign, the 22-year-old has made one start and three substitute appearances in the league and made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.