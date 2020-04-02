Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘My wish is’: £8m Tottenham Hotspur player outlines his summer transfer plan

Subhankar Mondal
Boca Juniors' forward Dario Benedetto (L) and Estudiantes' goalkeeper Mariano Andujar (C-bottom) and defender Juan Foyth look at the ball during their Argentina First Divsion football...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Juan Foyth has been at Tottenham Hotspur since 2017.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur on February 08, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has told TNT Sports that he is open to leaving the club at the end of the season.

Foyth has said that he is happy to stay at Tottenham if he gets opportunities, but the 22-year-old has admitted that he is open to joining another club in Europe in the summer transfer window.

 

Foyth told TNT Sport: "You always want to play to feel like a player and feel good. It isn’t easy not to play either.

"But I don’t know, we have to wait now for the transfer window to open. If I am going to have opportunities here, I will be very comfortable. And if they won’t count on me, the best thing will be to find another club.

“I would like to stay in Europe, all leagues have a high level. My wish is to play at the highest level as long as I can. The main thing is to play.”

Juan Foyth of Argentina looks on during a press conference at Mineirao Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Stats

Foyth has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2017 when he joined from Argentine club Estudiantes for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £8 million and when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the North London club.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international central defender played 90 minutes in the Champions League for Spurs in 2017-18, and scored one goal in 10 Premier League matches and played 100 minutes in the Champions League last season.

So far this campaign, the 22-year-old has made one start and three substitute appearances in the league and made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Juan Foyth (Totenham) of Argentina in action during the international friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 22 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch