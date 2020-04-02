Merson claims Villa man is the very best player in the Premier League to watch

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been a constant source of goals and assists for his side this season.

Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that he enjoys watching Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish more than any other Premier League player.

Grealish has been in brilliant form for Villa since their return to the Premier League, even though Dean Smith’s side have struggled.

The playmaker has scored seven goals and claimed six assists in the Premier League this term, and he has proven beyond all doubt that he is capable of excelling at the top level.

Most of Villa’s attacking play goes through Grealish, and few teams in the Premier League are so reliant on one player to give them an attacking spark.

Grealish’s ability to bring others into play, and his willingness to take opposition defenders on makes him very easy on the eye.

And Merson said: “If you're asking me which player I want to watch the most in the Premier League, it's Jack Grealish! But he isn't getting player of the year.”

Grealish’s brilliant form for Villa this term means that they are going to struggle to keep hold of him.

The 24-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of clubs, and if Villa are unable to beat the drop then they will surely have to sell Grealish in the summer transfer window.