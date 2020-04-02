Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Merson claims Villa man is the very best player in the Premier League to watch

John Verrall
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa beats Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been a constant source of goals and assists for his side this season.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United...

Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that he enjoys watching Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish more than any other Premier League player.

Grealish has been in brilliant form for Villa since their return to the Premier League, even though Dean Smith’s side have struggled.

The playmaker has scored seven goals and claimed six assists in the Premier League this term, and he has proven beyond all doubt that he is capable of excelling at the top level.

 

Most of Villa’s attacking play goes through Grealish, and few teams in the Premier League are so reliant on one player to give them an attacking spark.

Grealish’s ability to bring others into play, and his willingness to take opposition defenders on makes him very easy on the eye.

And Merson said: “If you're asking me which player I want to watch the most in the Premier League, it's Jack Grealish! But he isn't getting player of the year.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during a training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 13, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Grealish’s brilliant form for Villa this term means that they are going to struggle to keep hold of him.

The 24-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of clubs, and if Villa are unable to beat the drop then they will surely have to sell Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch