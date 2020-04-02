Merson claims City would've won the PL if they had one Liverpool player in their team

Liverpool are currently sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester City would be 10 points clear of Liverpool if they had Virgil van Dijk in their side on Sky Sports.

Van Dijk has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side boasting the best defensive record in the league.

City, meanwhile, have found things difficult at the back this term - since Aymeric Laporte was ruled out with injury.

And although Merson feels that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is his player of the season, he insists that Van Dijk’s importance cannot be underestimated.

“It's got to be Sadio Mane for me. Mane is the player who has been Liverpool's go-to man at special times in the season,” Merson said when asked for his player of the season in the Premier League.

“He’s performed and got big goals in big games. He's the one for me.

“Virgil van Dijk would be a close second - if he was at Manchester City, they would be 10 points clear. That's how much he is worth.”

Van Dijk has been a mainstay in Liverpool’s side this term, and he has helped them build up a 25 lead over City in the Premier League standings.

Pep Guardiola’s and Klopp’s sides were expected to be well matched heading into the campaign, but Liverpool have ended up dominating English football this term.

The Reds have only lost one match all season, with Van Dijk looking imperious in the heart of their defence.

Liverpool now look set to lift their Premier League title shortly after the season gets back underway, with Klopp’s side just two wins away from mathematically securing top spot.