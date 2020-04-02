Lionel Messi says reported Arsenal and Liverpool target is ‘frightening’

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

According to AS, Arsenal is an option for the 22-year-old forward, while Sport has claimed that Liverpool are prepared to pay €90 million (£79.5 million) for the France international in the summer transfer window.

The youngster joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and was expected to be a massive hit at Camp Nou.

However, the forward has had injury problem and has failed to make a massive impact at the Blaugrana.

According to WhoScored, Dembele has made five appearances in La Liga and has played four times in the Champions League so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league, and made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Barcelona forward and club legend Lionel Messi rates his teammate Dembele highly and has named him among the 15 young players on the rise, as quoted in GiveMeSport.

Messi has added about the forward, as quoted in GiveMeSport: “His pace is frightening in training."