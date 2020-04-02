Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Lionel Messi says reported Arsenal and Liverpool target is ‘frightening’

Subhankar Mondal
10 Leo Messi of FC Barcelona defended by 10 Modric of Real Madrid during the semi-final first leg of Spanish King Cup
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona looks on during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan,...

Ousmane Dembele is a player in demand, with Arsenal and Liverpool linked with the Barcelona forward.

According to AS, Arsenal is an option for the 22-year-old forward, while Sport has claimed that Liverpool are prepared to pay €90 million (£79.5 million) for the France international in the summer transfer window.

The youngster joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and was expected to be a massive hit at Camp Nou.

 

However, the forward has had injury problem and has failed to make a massive impact at the Blaugrana.

According to WhoScored, Dembele has made five appearances in La Liga and has played four times in the Champions League so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 20 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league, and made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Sevilla at the Camp Nou on October 20, 2018 in Barcelona Spain

Barcelona forward and club legend Lionel Messi rates his teammate Dembele highly and has named him among the 15 young players on the rise, as quoted in GiveMeSport.

Messi has added about the forward, as quoted in GiveMeSport: “His pace is frightening in training."

Argentina's Lionel Messi is pictured during the 2018 World Cup qualifier football match against Peru in Buenos Aires on October 5, 2017.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch