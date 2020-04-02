Quick links

Lineker defends Tottenham Hotspur players on Twitter

Tottenham came under fire this week.

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily criticised this week after placing employees on the government furlough scheme.

Critics said Tottenham's players should take a wage cut before Spurs go looking for handouts. Football is a multi-million industry after all.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has defended Tottenham's players, hinting they will be uncomfortable with the situation too.

There is every chance that Tottenham's players come through and agree to a wage reduction.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan suggested, amid criticism, that Tottenham may be using the scheme as leverage to get their players to accept reductions, and realise the seriousness of the situation.

Rather than leave it to individual clubs and players, this may be a situation where the PFA should get involved and issue directives.

Perhaps that moment may yet come.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

