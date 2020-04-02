Lineker defends Tottenham Hotspur players on Twitter

Tottenham came under fire this week.

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily criticised this week after placing employees on the government furlough scheme.

Critics said Tottenham's players should take a wage cut before Spurs go looking for handouts. Football is a multi-million industry after all.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has defended Tottenham's players, hinting they will be uncomfortable with the situation too.

You have no idea what the Spurs players reaction is/will be. Don’t make assumptions. https://t.co/ceBtoPmTAO — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2020

There is every chance that Tottenham's players come through and agree to a wage reduction.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan suggested, amid criticism, that Tottenham may be using the scheme as leverage to get their players to accept reductions, and realise the seriousness of the situation.

Despite needing a haircut and being a bit tub thumpey ...



The central point is right #thfc and #nufc asking for government money is inappropriate ...



I hope it’s only being advanced as leverage to get players to accept pay cuts ‍♂️ https://t.co/oeeHcZVZYs — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) March 31, 2020

Rather than leave it to individual clubs and players, this may be a situation where the PFA should get involved and issue directives.

Perhaps that moment may yet come.