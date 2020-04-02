Leeds could make a statement with move for £13m star

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly want Metz's Ligue 1 star Habib Diallo if they swap the Championship for the Premier League this summer.

Imagine if you aligned the size, stature and history of Leeds United, their enormous fanbase, their famous stadium and the allure of that iconic white kit, with the riches that only Premier League football can offer.

Well, when or if the 2019/20 campaign can be completed, this may be a fuzzy pipe dream no longer. Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are top of the Championship, potentially nine games away from the promised land and dreaming of a place back amongst the English elite.

And if Leeds are forced to watch their wallet in the second-tier, due to the severe financial restrictions placed on Championship clubs, promotion would certainly release the purse-strings and give this sleeping giant the freedom to finally shatter a transfer record which has stood for almost 20 years.

Whether Habib Diallo is the right man to act as Leeds’ Premier League posterboy is anyone’s guess. But, with Le Quotidien du Foot claiming that the West Yorkshire giants are ready to pay £13 million for a striker who was the subject of a failed bid from Chelsea in January (AfriqueSports), this would certainly represent the sort of statement signing to announce Leeds’ return to the big time.

According to Le Foot, Frank Lampard’s Blues are expected to return in the summer for a 6ft 1ins targetman who might just have been lined up to fill an Olivier Giroud-shaped hole in Chelsea’s attack over the summer.

Crystal Palace and Leicester City are keen too, according to reports, with Diallo seemingly bound for England after a 12-goal season for Metz.

But it’s not Leeds style to just make up the numbers. Headlines follow this famous old club like a lion stalking a gazelle. And beating none other than Chelsea, an established Premier League powerhouse, to a £13 million international centre-forward would be one hell of a way for Leeds to show that they mean business back in the big time.

And it's fair to say getting one over on Frank Lampard would go down rather well at Elland Road too.