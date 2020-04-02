What is the french song in Kellogg's 2020 advert? Artist and song lyrics for Ca Plane Pour Moi

Kellogg's have livened up their latest advert with a classic French song that you're bound to recognise.
Creating a memorable advert can often be seen as an art form as many people have tried a myriad of methods over the years to capture viewers' attention.
However, the most commonly used methods for creating an advert that sticks around in peoples' minds are often using a well-known song and also getting famous face onboard to appear in the ad.
One of the most famous uses of music in an advert was Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight which was used in the much-loved 2007 Cadbury advert.
Now, Kellogg's has got in on the act with their latest advert for 2020 with the use of another well-known song.
The 2020 Kellogg's advert
For a company that produces breakfast cereal, the 2020 Kellogg's advert is exactly what you'd expect.
We join a host of characters in the advert who, despite their very different lifestyles and situations, all find themselves eating Kellogg's cereal for breakfast.
What's the song and who's the artist?
The song used in Kellogg's 2020 advert is Ça plane pour moi which is credited to Belgian artist Plastic Bertrand, whose real name is Roger Jouret.
Ça plane pour moi was released as a single in 1977 to launch the career of Plastic Bertrand and has remained a popular hit to this day. .
However, it is not Plastic Bertrand's voice you can hear performing the song as the actual voice behind the song is Lou Deprijck, the song's producer.
Ça Plane Pour Moi lyrics
Wam! Bam! Mon chat, splatch
Gît sur mon lit a bouffé sa langue en buvant dans mon whisky
Quant à moi, peu dormi, vidé, brimé
J'ai dû dormir dans la gouttière, où j'ai eu un flash (hou-hou-oou-oou!)
En quatre couleurs
Allez hop! Un matin une louloute est v'nue chez-moi
Poupée de Cellophane, cheveux chinois
Un sparadrap, une gueule de bois
A bu ma bière dans un grand verre en caoutchouc (hou-hou-oou-oou!)
Comme un indien dans son igloo
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi
(Hou-hou-oou-oou!) ça plane pour moi
Allez hop! La nana
Quel panard, quelle vibration de s'envoyer sur le paillasson
Limée, ruinée, vidée, comblée
"You are the king of the divan!"
Qu'elle me dit en passant (hou-hou-oou-oou!)
I am the king of the divan
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi
(Hou-hou-oou-oou!) ça plane pour moi
Allez hop! T'occupe, t'inquiète, touche pas ma planète
It's not today que le ciel me tombera sur la tête
Et que l'alcool me manquera
(Hou-hou-oou-oou!)
Ça plane pour moi
Allez hop ma nana s'est tirée, s'est barrée
Enfin c'est marre, a tout cassé, l'évier, le bar me laissant seul
Comme un grand connard
(Hou-hou-oou-oou!)
Le pied dans l'plat
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi
(Hou-hou-oou-oou!) ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi
Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi
