What is the french song in Kellogg's 2020 advert? Artist and song lyrics for Ca Plane Pour Moi

Kellogg's have livened up their latest advert with a classic French song that you're bound to recognise.

Creating a memorable advert can often be seen as an art form as many people have tried a myriad of methods over the years to capture viewers' attention.

However, the most commonly used methods for creating an advert that sticks around in peoples' minds are often using a well-known song and also getting famous face onboard to appear in the ad.

One of the most famous uses of music in an advert was Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight which was used in the much-loved 2007 Cadbury advert.



Now, Kellogg's has got in on the act with their latest advert for 2020 with the use of another well-known song.

The 2020 Kellogg's advert

For a company that produces breakfast cereal, the 2020 Kellogg's advert is exactly what you'd expect.

We join a host of characters in the advert who, despite their very different lifestyles and situations, all find themselves eating Kellogg's cereal for breakfast.

What's the song and who's the artist?

The song used in Kellogg's 2020 advert is Ça plane pour moi which is credited to Belgian artist Plastic Bertrand, whose real name is Roger Jouret.

Ça plane pour moi was released as a single in 1977 to launch the career of Plastic Bertrand and has remained a popular hit to this day. .

However, it is not Plastic Bertrand's voice you can hear performing the song as the actual voice behind the song is Lou Deprijck, the song's producer.

Ça Plane Pour Moi lyrics

Wam! Bam! Mon chat, splatch

Gît sur mon lit a bouffé sa langue en buvant dans mon whisky

Quant à moi, peu dormi, vidé, brimé

J'ai dû dormir dans la gouttière, où j'ai eu un flash (hou-hou-oou-oou!)

En quatre couleurs

Allez hop! Un matin une louloute est v'nue chez-moi

Poupée de Cellophane, cheveux chinois

Un sparadrap, une gueule de bois

A bu ma bière dans un grand verre en caoutchouc (hou-hou-oou-oou!)

Comme un indien dans son igloo

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi

(Hou-hou-oou-oou!) ça plane pour moi

Allez hop! La nana

Quel panard, quelle vibration de s'envoyer sur le paillasson

Limée, ruinée, vidée, comblée

"You are the king of the divan!"

Qu'elle me dit en passant (hou-hou-oou-oou!)

I am the king of the divan

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi

(Hou-hou-oou-oou!) ça plane pour moi

Allez hop! T'occupe, t'inquiète, touche pas ma planète

It's not today que le ciel me tombera sur la tête

Et que l'alcool me manquera

(Hou-hou-oou-oou!)

Ça plane pour moi

Allez hop ma nana s'est tirée, s'est barrée

Enfin c'est marre, a tout cassé, l'évier, le bar me laissant seul

Comme un grand connard

(Hou-hou-oou-oou!)

Le pied dans l'plat

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi

(Hou-hou-oou-oou!) ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi

Ça plane pour moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, ça plane pour moi