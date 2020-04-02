'It's time': Arsenal fans urge Arteta to sign star Wenger sold in 2016

Arsenal had Serge Gnabry for five years, but let him go in 2016 while Arsene Wenger was still in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans are desperate for the club to make a move for Serge Gnabry in the summer, after he was spotted wearing their shirt on a Bayern Munich conference call.

Gnabry was seen in Arsenal’s away kit from this season, which shows the affection he still feels towards his former club.

The 24-year-old spent five years at Arsenal, before leaving in 2016 to join Werder Bremen.

Letting go of Gnabry has to rank among the biggest transfer mistakes Arsenal have made in recent years now, as he has developed into a world-class talent.

Gnabry is now a key player at Bayern Munich, and he has recently enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career, after hitting the back of the net 18 times across all competitions.

Arsenal may need a forward in the summer, as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang may leave, and some Gunners fans feel that the time has come to launch an ambitious move for Gnabry.

Always a Gooner. Come home Serge — The African Gunner (@Sipho_Arsenal) April 2, 2020

just bring him home — KTSZN (@Tnizzyafc) April 2, 2020

We need to lure him back — Sircheez (@kgosi_molapong) April 2, 2020

@Arsenal bring him back to his club — Balistical (@ogabalistical) April 2, 2020

When it’s time to target a top player , gnabry needs to be first on the list. One of the beat wingers in the world and he’s a gooner. Need to go out of our way to sign players that have affection towards the club.. he would want to come back aswell at some point. — Estin Brown (@essyybaby) April 2, 2020

I think it’s time. — Christopher Karam (@chriskazman) April 2, 2020

He should come back then. Not bad to pull a Pogba you know — ✌ Toochi Arsenal (@Toochi_Arsenal) April 2, 2020

If Arsenal were to sign Gnabry it would be a real statement of intent, but he would not come cheaply.

Bayern would surely demand a huge fee for the German international, who is beginning to forge a reputation for himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in European football.