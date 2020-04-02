Itandje on Neuer's level? Five Liverpool players who failed to reach outrageous FIFA potentials

Liverpool have had a host of players who failed to live up to their potentials.

Whilst Liverpool have seen the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane exceed what was expected of them in their early days, some went the other way.

A number of former Liverpool players had outrageous potentials on FIFA games gone by, failing to get anywhere near them - and here are five of the most bizarre...

Mark Gonzalez, FIFA07

The Chilean winger was snapped up by Rafael Benitez in 2005, landing him from Albacete before sending him on loan to Albacete and Real Sociedad due to work permit issues. There was plenty of hype surrounding Gonzalez after such a long wait for him to play for Liverpool, but he failed to live up to the buzz. He was offloaded to Real Betis in 2007, coming nowhere close to the staggering 86 potential in FIFA 07, going down as a major case of unfulfilled potential. For context, Jadon Sancho and Leroy Sane are currently 86 overall wingers in FIFA 20.

Charles Itandje, FIFA08

Highly rated at Lens, Itandje was signed to challenge Pepe Reina – and his 89 potential in FIFA 08 suggested the was on course for a huge future. However, the Cameroonian stopper made just seven appearances for Liverpool before leaving in 2009. Spells with Atromitos, PAOK, Konyaspor, Caykur Rizespor, Gaziantepspor, Adanspor and Versailles have followed, with Idandje not even close to an 89 overall player; which is, comically, Manuel Neuer's current rating.

Alberto Aquilani, FIFA10

When Liverpool swooped to sign Aquilani in 2009, he had emerged as one of Italian football's top talents. However, he played just 28 times for Liverpool, suffering injury problem after injury problem. Aquilani's potential in FIFA 10 was a huge 88, the current level of Sergio Busquets. Aquilani was an expensive flop for Liverpool, and his career tailed off with the likes of Sporting, Pescara, Sassuolo and Las Palmas.

Dani Pacheco, FIFA11

Formerly of Barcelona, Pacheco was an exciting addition for Liverpool in 2007. The Spanish attacker was tipped to reach 84 overall in FIFA 11, which is the current ability level of Serge Gnabry in FIFA 20. Liverpool would have no doubt loved Pacheco to reach that kind of level, but he played just 17 times for Liverpool before heading off to Alcorcon in 2013.

Lazar Markovic, FIFA15

A big signing from Benfica in 2014, Markovic had become a top young talent in Portugal, and had been backed for stardom. The Serbian had a potential of 87 in FIFA 15, which would have seen him hit the current ability of Tottenham star Son Heung-min. Instead, Markovic managed just 34 games for Liverpool, scoring three teams before leaving for Fulham in January 2019. A true case of unfulfilled potential, Markovic is now back in Serbia with Partizan Belgrade.