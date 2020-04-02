Is Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 cancelled? Organisers issue important update

Events are facing uncertainty at the moment, but is Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 cancelled?

As sung by The Drums frontman Jonny Pierce, "this ain't what I thought it would be, this is the saddest summer ever."

That's pretty much how we're all feeling as we continue to witness more and more summer festivals and events announcing cancellations.

The #StayHomeSaveLives hashtag is still prevalent on social media with everybody doing their part to help prevent further spread of COVID-19. Boris Johnson earlier informed the UK public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Addressing exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

With many businesses having temporarily closed their doors, there's not much to do but kick back with some entertainment. However, eager festivalgoers will find themselves teased as they listen to artists they intend to see later in the year.

Glastonbury, Download and more have already called off their plans, but has Neighbourhood Weekender followed suit?

HELP IN STYLE: Support the NHS with this amazing hoodie!

Is Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 cancelled?

No, Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 is not cancelled. However, it has been postponed to a later date.

The event will now take place on Saturday, September 5th and Sunday, September 6th 2020. They have explained the decision in a statement on their website, which reads: "Dear Neighbourhood Weekender family... First and foremost, we would like to send a big thank you to everyone who has purchased a ticket to the event so far. We are overwhelmed by the reaction. This is our third year and it already feels like we have an amazing community around the event. In light of the news surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and following government guidance we have decided to postpone the festival until Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th September 2020."

Continued: "We have been working non-stop with the artists’ teams to replicate the existing line up as closely as possible. We appreciate your patience waiting for information, moving an event of this scale takes time and a lot of work. We are really happy with the outcome and hope you are too."

The include that day and weekend tickets previously purchased will still be valid for the new dates.

Signing off, they add: "We would not be able to do this festival without you guys and ask you to stand by us at this particularly tough time. See you in September... Take care, The Neighbourhood team x."

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Thank you all for your patience at this difficult time. Following government guidance on COVID-19, we have decided to postpone Neighbourhood Weekender to Sat 5 & Sun 6 September 2020.

Full statement and updated line-up below ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3UC2URk0mM — NBHD Weekender (@nbhdweekender) March 26, 2020

Neighbourhood Weekender 2020: Essential acts to see

Considering Neighbourhood Weekender is postponed and still set to go ahead, it's worth asking whether you know who you want to see.

The best way to get the most from a festival is to be organised, and that means knowing the line-up.

To help, we've weighed in with our recommendations, split by day:

Saturday: Ian Brown, Fontaines D.C., Pale Waves, The Coral, The Big Moon, The Orielles, Cassia

Sunday: Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Wombats, Paul Heaton & Jacqui, Miles Kane, Phoebe Green, The Pigeon Detectives

Of course, there's plenty more great stuff to check out too - festivals are about discovery!

In other news, this Netflix movie has everyone in tears!