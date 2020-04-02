Is Edinburgh Tattoo 2020 cancelled? Update on 70th anniversary plans

Many event organisers have issued statements, but is Edinburgh Tattoo 2020 cancelled?

With the prevalence of the #StayHomeSaveLives hashtag on all social media platforms, everybody is doing just that to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In an earlier statement, Boris Johnson - who tested positive for the virus - instructed the UK public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

Social gatherings and so forth are being dispersed in aims to ensure the virus doesn't reach unaffected households.

We're all doing our part to reduce the colossal strain on NHS services and help save lives, and increasingly, it looks like sacrificing our plans across the incoming months is a part of that.

Many events have announced cancellations or postponements, but has the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo followed suit?

Pipers and Drummers perform during the final rehearsal for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at ANZ Stadium on October 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Is Edinburgh Tattoo 2020 cancelled?

Yes, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2020 has been cancelled and will not go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Friday, August 7th 2020.

On Wednesday, April 1st 2020, Edinburgh Tattoo tweeted out [see tweet below]: "In these unprecedented times we’ve been working to do what’s best for our charity and our people. In light of the latest Government guidance, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Edinburgh show this year."

Of course, many will be deeply saddened by the news, but it is the responsible decision.

On the same day, Brigadier David Allfrey - Chief Executive and Producer - shared an update on the event: "During the early stages of the pandemic, we were naturally keen to retain an option of delivering a 70th anniversary show in some form during August. We were keen to do this as a great many people have come to rely on our annual routines for their livelihood and their entertainment, with associated benefits that stretch internationally and across Scottish and UK tourism."

However, he added: "Now though, irrespective of how we as a nation are coping with the pandemic, and even when we contemplate the recovery, we judge it is both impractical and undesirable to stage a Tattoo in anything like its normal form in August. Accordingly, we have decided - for the first time in our 70-year history - to cancel all our shows set previously for the period 7 - 29 August 2020."

More from David Allfrey

Addressing refunds and so forth, he also weighed in: "In the light of this decision, we understand our trade and individual customers will be looking for timely refunds on tickets and hospitality. We are ready and able to attend to this and are communicating directly with all ticket buyers to offer a transfer to our 2021 show or a full refund."

It's all steam ahead: "In parallel, we are in conversation with our performers, suppliers, partners and stakeholders and will continue to work with all parties at best effort until we are safely rebalanced... The current circumstances are unique and unquestionably challenging, but we are inspired daily by the work that is being done by so many to carry us all beyond the pandemic."

He concluded: "As ever, it is our customers, partners and communities that have shaped the remarkable institution that we are today. We would like to thank you all for your continued support of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - and all that we represent – and hope to see you very soon when we return to our stage on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

You can read the statement in full here.

Edinburgh Tattoo fans react on Twitter

Needless to say, the update has been met with great disappointment, but we're sure everybody gutted about missing out will be looking ahead to next year's event.

Check out a selection of tweets:

All the Edinburgh August festivals now cancelled (Fringe, International, Book, Tattoo, Art Festival). Please can we just write off this year? — Clara Suess (@claramps) April 1, 2020

Gutted the Edinburgh Tattoo has been cancelled. Had it booked off for the week and would’ve meant a lot to go. Birthday partially ruined now — Scott Froggatt (@scottyfroggatt) April 1, 2020

Gutted this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is cancelled! Seems a little early to cancel it but it is what it is! See you in 2021 @EdinburghTattoo pic.twitter.com/qOEBFOJXPc — Nick Harvey (@nickharvey2242) April 1, 2020

Good heavens the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh International Book Festival, Edinburgh Art Festival, Edinburgh International Festival and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo all cancelled. Thoughts with all involved. Such tough times for all & especially the cultural sector — Lisa Davidson (@lisajdavidson1) April 1, 2020

