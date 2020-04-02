How to get the This or That filter on Instagram - everyone has it!

With Instagram filters still as popular as ever, everyone is wondering how to they can try the new This or That filter for themselves.

Last year, Instagram introduced those filters that everyone is using. Not just your normal filter that changes the colour, gives you a pair of glasses or makes it look like you've got makeup on. These are the filters that are like games, where you put the effect on your face and answer questions about different topics, and they are created not by Instagram itself, but by ordinary people.

These filters are the most popular thing on Instagram right now, with everyone using them and uploading the videos to their Instagram stories. Some of the most popular ones this year have been the 'Which are you' filters, like what Disney character are you or what type of food.

But the new types of filters that everyone is using are the This or That filters, and it's all a bit of lighthearted fun that will certainly pass some time during lockdown.

What is the This or That filter?

Essentially, the This or That filter allows you to choose between two different options and film yourself doing so.

It will show two types of something, whether it be types of food, holiday destination or film characters, and you have to choose one that is your favourite or best applies to you.

How to get the This or That filter

To use the filter yourself, you first have to find the person who made it. Lots of people have made different variations of the This or That filter, the original one being @belzepurp. Type in his name in the Instagram search bar, and then you'll see four categories. One looks like a grid, then a TV, then a smiley face, and then a person.

Click on the third symbol, the smiley face with the two plus symbols which is the Instagram filter logo. This will bring up all the filters that the account has made. @belzeburp is one of the biggest Instagram filter creators, with almost 60 thousand followers, so there are a lot of different ones to choose from.

Then, you scroll down to the This or That filter, click on it and press 'Try it'. This will take you to you own camera screen. Place your head in the camera to apply the filter and then start filming. It will come up with two different photos of various topics and all you have to do it choose which one is your favourite by tilting your head towards the photo. Then it'll move onto the next topic, but it's much more fun to play with two people.

What other popular Instagram 2020 filters are there?

The couple filters are also very popular on Instagram. Like the quiz show Mrs and Mrs, you have to choose who is better at doing a certain thing or who is most likely to do something.

Another popular one is the Which are You filter, you could spend hours finding out what McDonalds food, what car or which animal you would be.

