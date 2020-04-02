'Imagine, we can add Gylfi': Some Everton fans react to transfer rumour they've heard

Everton are said to be considering a double swoop for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Everton fans have real doubts over whether reports suggesting that they want Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are correct.

According to 90 Minutes, Everton are chasing the Welsh pair, as they look to improve for next season.

Bale could be made available by Real Madrid, while Ramsey apparently wants more regular first-team football than he is getting at Juventus.

Bringing in the duo would cost Everton a fortune in wages, but both players have been discussed at board room level, reports suggest.

However, Everton fans have their doubts over whether the links are correct, even if the double swoop would be exciting.

If Everton were to land both Ramsey and Bale this summer it would be a huge statement of intent.

But there has to be question marks over whether it would be a financially viable move for the Toffees.

Ramsey and Bale are among the best paid players in Europe, and affording them both may be out of Everton’s reach.