Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Imagine, we can add Gylfi': Some Everton fans react to transfer rumour they've heard

John Verrall
Gareth Bale during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax at Bernabeu on March 05, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to be considering a double swoop for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid CF looks on prior to the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

Everton fans have real doubts over whether reports suggesting that they want Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are correct.

According to 90 Minutes, Everton are chasing the Welsh pair, as they look to improve for next season.

 

Bale could be made available by Real Madrid, while Ramsey apparently wants more regular first-team football than he is getting at Juventus.

Bringing in the duo would cost Everton a fortune in wages, but both players have been discussed at board room level, reports suggest.

However, Everton fans have their doubts over whether the links are correct, even if the double swoop would be exciting.

If Everton were to land both Ramsey and Bale this summer it would be a huge statement of intent.

But there has to be question marks over whether it would be a financially viable move for the Toffees.

Ramsey and Bale are among the best paid players in Europe, and affording them both may be out of Everton’s reach.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch