'I'd compare him to Drogba': Striker Arteta reportedly wants has been likened to PL legend

John Verrall
Arsenal are said to be interested in snapping up Victor Osimhen in the summer.

If Arsenal can land Victor Osimhen then he could become their version of Didier Drogba, if his former teammate Nicolas Penneteau’s words are correct.

Arsenal have been linked with Osimhen in the build up to the summer transfer window by Le Foot, with Mikel Arteta’s side seemingly on the hunt for a striker.

The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form in Ligue 1 this term, where he has notched 13 goals and reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal scouts.

 

And the words of Penneteau should encourage the Gunners that they would be landing a seriously exciting signing if they were able to bring Osmihen to the Emirates Stadium.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a phenomenon,” former Charleroi team-mate Nicolas Penneteau told Voix du Nord recently. “I’d compare him to Didier Drogba. He really makes me think of him. He has the same profile. He can do everything and he’s phenomenally powerful.”

Arsenal fans know about Drogba’s quality, as he was such a tormentor of their defence during his playing days.

Drogba had an incredible record against Arsenal, so for the Gunners to have a player in a similar mould to him would surely be welcome in North London.

And with Arsenal potentially needing a new number nine to lead their line next season, if Pierre Emerick Aubameyang does depart, few players look better suited to the role than Osimhen.

