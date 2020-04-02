'I didn't watch any Liverpool games': £75m man says he never watches Reds' matches

Virgil van Dijk has opted not to watch Liverpool's matches back, despite their successes this season.

Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool’s official website that he never watches their games back.

Liverpool may have had a wonderful season, where they have lost just once in the Premier League.

However, the Reds centre-back insists that watching games back is not something he is particularly keen on.

“I don’t watch too much football, to be fair. Especially from this season I didn’t watch any particular game back, if I’m honest,” the £75 million centre-back (Guardian) said.

“I didn’t watch any of the Liverpool games this year, I have seen a couple on social media, some highlights – it’s nice to see and a good feeling to get. But, apart from that, not really.”

Van Dijk may not have been watching the games back, but Liverpool have still given their fans a season to remember this term.

Van Dijk has been a major reason behind Liverpool’s success, with Jurgen Klopp’s side have the best defensive record of any side in the top tier.

The Reds have been thoroughly dominant in the Premier League and they have lost just one game all campaign.

Liverpool are now 25 points clear at the top of the league and well on course to win their first ever Premier League title when the campaign does get back up and running again.