‘I can guarantee’: Player makes Leeds, Liverpool claim, responds to Harry Kane remarks

Leeds United and Liverpool are doing well at the moment, while Tottenham Hotspur are struggling.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has responded to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s recent comments about the season being cancelled, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Tottenham striker Kane recently said that if the season cannot be finished heading into July and August, then it should be scrapped, as quoted in The Liverpool Echo.

Klich does not agree with Kane’s stance, and has said that both the Leeds and the Liverpool players want the season played to completion.

Klich told Leeds Live this week: “I'm watching BBC News and Sky Sports News every day. Different solutions, different plans, but the hope we are going to end the season.

“I don't know who wants to finish the season more, us or Liverpool. Yesterday, Harry Kane said the season should be cancelled, but I know why he wants that.”

The midfielder added: “We have to go along because we are football players, we are not scientists and we are not doctors, so we have no idea how it's going to work, but there are loads of different opinions about it.

“I can guarantee we, West Brom and Liverpool want to finish the season as soon as possible, so let's hope we're going to play those games.”

League tables

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City.

Tottenham are currently eighth in the standings with 41 points from 29 games, as many as seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

As for Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.