How to watch National Theatre Live online: Free plays for lovers of the stage!

Fending off boredom? Here's how to watch National Theatre Live online.

What do you miss the most?

Many will say seeing family, friends, going to restaurants, watching a film in the cinemas... but for theatre enthusiasts, it's probably heading out to see a play.

Few things can top immersing yourselves in live theatre - it's simply magical.

However, under the current circumstances, it's just not possible. In a recent statement, Boris Johnson instructed the UK public to adhere to government guidelines: only leave the house for work if necessary, essential shopping as infrequently as possible and exercise once a day if desired.

The majority of businesses, or rather, those considered non-essential, have temporarily closed their doors. So, with many being off work, entertainment is more important than ever.

Netflix and other streaming services have us covered for TV and film, but National Theatre is making sure we don't miss out on our theatre fix either...

How to watch National Theatre Live online

The National Theatre is bringing a range of exciting stage productions to our screens which will be available to stream on YouTube.

New plays will be added every Thursday.

As reported by, Edinburgh Evening News, a National Theatre spokesperson has expressed in the wake of the decision: "During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, the National Theatre announces a new initiative National Theatre at Home providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. Audiences around the world can stream NT Live productions for free via YouTube, and students and teachers have access to the National Theatre Collection at home."

Be sure to follow their official YouTube channel.

Fortunately, iNews highlights that it's free, with a selection of performances becoming available every Thursday for a week.

Stream National Theatre: What's on?

As highlighted by iNews, the below productions are confirmed to stream from the following dates at 7 pm:

One Man Two Guvnors by Richard Bean (Thursday, April 2nd 2020)

Jane Eyre by Sally Cookson (Thursday, April 9th 2020)

Treasure Island by Bryony Lavery (Thursday, April 16th 2020)

Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare (Thursday, April 23rd 2020)

More titles will be announced later.

Get the best seats in the house. We’re launching National Theatre at Home to give you access to theatre online.



A selection of much-loved @NTLive shows will be streamed on YouTube every week, free for everyone. https://t.co/eq6uwTKpud #NationalTheatreAtHome pic.twitter.com/OHcyzDXLjp — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 26, 2020

Theatre fans react on Twitter

Of course, a number of theatre fanatics have flocked to Twitter to applaud the wonderful decision.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Wow - well this is AMAZING. From Thursday the National Theatre will be streaming shows for a week on YouTube. This weeks is one I've wanted to see for ages with my favourite @JKCorden 'One Man Two Guvnors'. That's my Friday night sorted @BBGAcademy @bbgenglish @BBGPerformance https://t.co/UmEN1wTZFj — Mrs Dyson (@emma_dyson123) March 31, 2020

I’m excited for this tonight ⁦@NTLive⁩ - what an amazing idea



National Theatre at Home while we're closed | National Theatre on YouTube and NT Collection https://t.co/oaVDFl5eL4 — Kathy Wall (@Wall17Kathy) April 2, 2020

Looking forward to watching @NationalTheatre at 7pm tonight on YouTube. Excellent idea. The BBC might want to consider screening future weeks if possible. — Tom Rowley (@tomjrowley) April 2, 2020

BEYOND excited to watch this tonight (@NationalTheatre are streaming it for free on their YouTube at 7pm) https://t.co/A48oy0RZZg — Ella Gregg (@ellagregg_) April 2, 2020

