How to get the Tiger King filter on Instagram - make your own Joe Exotic zoo

Tiger King on Netflix is blowing up on Netflix and we'll show you how to get an Instagram filter which allows you to mimic Joe Exotic or his beloved pets...

Binge-watching Netflix was always going to form a major part of people's strategy to stay entertained during lockdown across the UK.

That has seen one of the streaming service's wackier offerings - Tiger King - blow up over recent days and gain something of a following online.

We've got the info you need on star of the show, Joe Exotic, who has plenty of people talking on social media as well as what you need to know about the show itself.

On top of that, Instagram have a tiger filter which can help you mimic his zoo online and we've shown you how to use it below!

How to get the Joe Exotic Tiger King filter on Instagram

The easiest way to get the Joe Exotic filter on Instagram is to go to the creator's - Ido Rosenblit - Instagram account. You can find him @ido.ro.

Tap the filter icon and select the Tiger King filter, then press save.

From there, the filter should be in your list of filters when you go to search for them in your story while using selfie camera.

There's also another tiger filter circulating, one where you can have your face replaced with a tigers. Check out this second Tiger King-inspired filter on its creator's account - that's @elvirvv.

Tiger King on Netflix

To give the show its full title, it's called Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and it is taking over Netflix during lockdown.

The series is centred around the world of big cat conservationists in the United States of America and people can't stop watching it.

The season has seven episodes, which are all around 45 minutes in length.

It was only released on March 20, 2020 and within nine days, it was ranking at Number 1 in the UK and one particular protagonist has caught the eye...

Who is Joe Exotic?

Joe Exotic is one of the big cat keepers in Tiger King.

He is sued for exploiting the animals and his wacky character has plenty of people talking about him online.

No spoilers here - but make sure you watch the show to see why he's getting tongues wagging.

And now you know how to get the Tiger Filter to really get in the spirit.

Watch Tiger King on Netflix now.