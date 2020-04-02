How to get Tiktok's Portrait filter: Does it actually make you look flawless?

TikTok is coming up with new filters every day, and now they're getting even more advanced.

TikTok has a range of different filters, from the ones that change the colour of the video to making it look like it's raining or even making you invisible. And it has yet another one to add to the mix.

The portrait filter is TikTok's latest addition, with everyone claiming it is the perfect way to make yourself look flawless.

What is TikTok's Portrait filter?

The portrait filter is a combination of lots of different filters that everyone claims enhances your appearance.

Everyone has different variations of the filter, but most people say it is a mixture of the The G6 or portrait filters, bling, and using your back camera and flash, to supposedly give yourself the perfect face.

How do I get the Portrait filter?

Getting the Portrait filter is the hard bit, seeing as it's not just one filter, you can use any combination to get your desired effect.

Most people suggest using either G6 or one of the portrait filters first. To apply this, go onto the TikTok camera and click on the button that says Filters down the right hand side. Click on Portrait and apply one of the many options, from F1 to S13, or, slide along to Food and apply the G6 Filter. Then use the slider to decide what amount of the filter you want to apply.

Then, when you take the video you must use the back camera, so either use a tripod, rest your phone on a surface and use the timer or ask someone else to hold the camera for you, and then start filming. You also have to use the flash.

Then, once you've finished filming the video, click on effects at the bottom of the screen and hold down the Bling effect to add it all the way through the video.

Some people also add the Background Soft Filter effect.

But isn't there another Portrait filter?

There's loads of different variations of the Portrait filter, and there's actually a different one all together. The other Portrait filter changes your face to look like a portrait, as if an artist had drawn it. And this video shows you just how to do it.