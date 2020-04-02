Everything you must know about how to get cherry blossom petals and what you can do with them in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is in its second month which has seen the arrival of a Bunny Day event in which you get to craft items which require different types of eggs. While the arrival of a hideous bunny more befitting of Five Nights At Freddy's is neat, the arrival of April has also seen the appearance of cherry blossom trees and petals. For those who are uncertain what to do with these, here you'll discover how to get them and how they can be used for crafting.

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and us all having to stay at home to vegetate and mentally become zombies as bad news happens every day, Animal Crossing New Horizons has become a coping mechanism for pretty much every Nintendo gamer.

You can pass the time in Animal Crossing by perfecting your island and even transforming it to pay homage to your favourite games such as Link From The Past, and there are also plenty of things for you to craft meaning you'll always be on the lookout for items such as cherry blossom petals.

How to get cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons by capturing them with a net.

It doesn't matter whether it's a firm or flimsy net, just swing one in the direction of a falling cherry blossom petal in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

They can be found falling from the sky and you should be able to find more than enough while scouring your land.

However, they will be only present between April 1st and the 10th meaning you'll only be able to get them again afterwards if you time travel.

What to do with cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Cherry blossom petals can be used to craft special DIY recipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Some of these unique DIY recipes include the likes of an Outdoor Picnic Set, a Cherry Blossom Wand, and a Cherry Blossom Pond Stone.

Other materials are needed to craft these items than just petals such as star fragments and iron nuggets. Fortunately, you can get star fragments by wishing on a shooting star, and you can also quickly get iron nuggets.

