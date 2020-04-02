How to fix: Modern Warfare and Warzone dev error 6036 on PC

A guide for how to possibly fix the dev error 6036 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone on PC.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced us all to be locked inside with people constantly preaching "stay at home" on Twitter, we all have to vegetate inside our houses which means online video games are more popular than ever before (as if they weren't popular enough already). The Remastered campaign for Modern Warfare 2 has just been released for PS4, but on the flipside there are some complaining about a dev error 6036 on PC for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Activision's rebirth of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has been a huge success and is currently in the midst of its second season which has seen the arrival of the much-anticipated Warzone which got over 30 million players in just two weeks. This is a Battle Royale product that is included online for Modern Warfare, but it is also a single entity that can be downloaded for free as a standalone package.

Unfortunately, due to the impact on its servers, there have been some issues with Warzone. While those issues can potentially be fixed by following advice provided in other articles, here you'll find how to possibly resolve dev error 6036 for Modern Warfare and its Battle Royale companion on PC.

How to fix Call Of Duty Modern Warfare dev error 6036 on PC

One of the more popular methods for fixing the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare dev error 6036 on PC has been shared by the community on Activision's forums.

This fix comes courtesy of a user named easyridah and their solution can be found below:

Proceed to the root directory of your Modern Warfare 2019 folder (c:\program files (x86).

Delete all individual files but do not delete folders such as Blizzardbrowser and anything in them (the deleted individual files can be restored from the recycle bin if the error still persists).

Start Modern Warfare and you should see an error about corrupted patch.

Re-update the game from the interface.

The above method is said to have worked for a lot of users when trying to get rid of dev error 6036 for Modern Warfare.

If it doesn't work for you, YouTuber Gaminghog763 says that they were able to resolve the error by instead only deleting the Data folder and then scan and repairing the game.

How to fix Call Of Duty Warzone dev error 6036

A popular fix for the dev error 6036 for Call Of Duty Warzone is disabling the Cache Spot and Cache Sun Shadows.

This can be done by opening the game, proceeding to Options and Graphics, and then scrolling down to the aforementioned settings.

The above possible fix comes courtesy of YouTuber VamPine. They also suggest closing any software that is eating your RAM.

You can check out their video above for visual guidance.

None of these fixes are guaranteed to resolve dev error 6036 for Modern Warfare or Warzone as they have been said to have fixed the game for lots of people while not doing anything for numerous others.

