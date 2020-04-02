How Shaqiri can help Liverpool land reported target Diego Carlos

Could Liverpool use the Swiss international in a player plus cash deal this summer?

Liverpool Echo recently claimed that La Liga side Sevilla were interested in signing Reds ace Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Spanish side's January interest is set to resurface again in the summer with Liverpool holding out for at least £25 million.

Shaqiri is clearly surplus to requirements at Liverpool and a sale in the summer is in the best interest of both parties. However, Jurgen Klopp's side could smartly use the Swissman in a deal that would allow them to sign one of their own January targets.

Eldesmarque claimed back at the end of last year that Liverpool were battling Real Madrid for Diego Carlos' signature with the Sevilla centre-half expected to cost a whopping £65 million.

That's just £10 million shy of what Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk a few years ago and not many people would have expected them to fork out a massive amount on another defender so soon.

Dejan Lovren, like Shaqiri, is expected to leave the Reds in the upcoming summer transfer window and Klopp will need to bring in someone to replace the Croatian.

Carlos has been brilliant for Sevilla this season, so much so that Real Madrid have viewed him as a replacement for their skipper, Sergio Ramos. (Eldesmarque)

With Sevilla interested in Shaqiri and with Liverpool interested in Carlos, a player plus cash deal could be on the cards in the summer which would be an incredible move by Liverpool.

If Liverpool could bring the fee for Carlos down to about £35 million plus Shaqiri, it would be another one of Michael Edwards' masterclasses and it would be a deal which would make all four parties happy.