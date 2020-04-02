How many people can use Houseparty in a video chat? Google Duo allows more!

Everything you must know about how many people can use and what the maximum number is for users in a sole video chat on Houseparty.

Despite having existed since 2016, Houseparty has really blown up thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and everyone being forced into lockdown to ensure social distancing. The app has recently been heavily scrutinised for a 'porn bombing' trend as well as because of hacking allegations. However, if you're someone who's still opting to use it on iOS or Android, here you'll discover the maximum number for how many people can be in a single video chat.

As previously mentioned, there have been reported concerns that the Houseparty app has resulted in other accounts for the likes of Netflix, Paypal, eBay, and even bank credentials being breached by unwanted others. This is why lots of people are looking to delete their account, despite the app's official Twitter account ensuring that all profiles are safe and that any security breaches on other platforms are the cause of weak/reused passwords.

You can discover how to delete your account if you're no longer feeling so hot about it by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover what the maximum number is for how many people can join a single video chat session.

How many people can use Houseparty in a video chat?

The maximum number of people who can use Houseparty in a single video chat is eight.

This means that you can have fewer users in a Houseparty video chat session, but you can't have more than its aforementioned limit.

If this limited amount of people is too small for your social bubble or meeting, you'll be pleased to know that Google Duo has a higher ceiling.

We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to come. #AllInThisTogether #COVID19 — Sanaz (@sanazahari) March 27, 2020

What is the maximum number of people in a video chat for Google Duo?

The amount of people who can use Google Duo in a group call is now 12.

Its limit was previously eight alongside Houseparty, but the Google platform has now increased it to 12 people at once.

FaceTime still dwarfs both Houseparty and Google Duo with 32-person calls, so that's still the best platform if you have a high social reaching and wish to talk to as many people as possible in conversations where you won't get a word in.