‘How?’ BBC pundit stunned at what Rangers are reportedly planning to do

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly set to sell season tickets next week.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers reportedly deciding to sell season tickets from next week.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers are planning to sell season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign from next week.

Rangers are reported to be sticking to their traditional timetable for selling season tickets despite football being suspended in Scotland for the time being due to the global health pandemic.

It is not clear when the current season will resume or if the 2019-20 campaign will finish.

Former Celtic striker Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has questioned Rangers’ decision to sell season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign.

How can clubs sell season tickets when we don’t know when this season will end and next season will start and the structure of the league?? https://t.co/dYlgn1yXrE — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 1, 2020

Title challenge

When the season resumes, Rangers will be aiming to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind the Hoops in second place, but Steven Gerrard’s side do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.