Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘How?’ BBC pundit stunned at what Rangers are reportedly planning to do

Subhankar Mondal
Scottish player Chris Sutton is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during group A Champion League match Lyon
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly set to sell season tickets next week.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Rangers reportedly deciding to sell season tickets from next week.

As reported by The Daily Record, Rangers are planning to sell season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign from next week.

Subscribe

Rangers are reported to be sticking to their traditional timetable for selling season tickets despite football being suspended in Scotland for the time being due to the global health pandemic.

 

It is not clear when the current season will resume or if the 2019-20 campaign will finish.

Former Celtic striker Sutton, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport and BT Sport, has questioned Rangers’ decision to sell season tickets for the 2020-21 campaign.

Title challenge

When the season resumes, Rangers will be aiming to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind the Hoops in second place, but Steven Gerrard’s side do have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch