The Hot Chip Challenge explained - where to buy!

It's being attempted once again, but what is the Hot Chip Challenge?

With everything going on, sometimes even the most bizarre distractions are welcomed.

Many of us are currently at home doing our best to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and reducing the strain on health services.

Of course, being at home all the time can be pretty boring. Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ have proven to be total rays of sunshine, providing us with endless hours of entertainment. However, you can't watch TV all the time, and some have decided to resurrect a certain challenge!

Challenges have become increasingly common in the social media age, and with the likes of TikTok emerging, users have been even more inventive in coming up with new ideas.

Some are certainly better than others, and personally, few challenges have delivered such hilarious results as the Hot Chip Challenge...

Hot Chip Challenge

The Hot Chip Challenge was also popularised under the name of the One Chip Challenge, but whatever you want to call it, the results are just as brilliant all the same.

It first surfaced back in 2017, with people taking on the task of eating the hottest chip in the world made with the feared Carolina Reaper.

The product was sold by Paqui Chips and a number of celebrities attempted to take it on on chat shows and news broadcasts. Some of the videos it spawned are absolutely priceless and YouTube is a goldmine of documented efforts.

Over on the Paqui site, the product description reads: "The #OneChipChallenge is back and the new, hotter-than-hell chip looks as deadly as it tastes. This year’s version contains a blue corn chip dipped in an intense amount of black seasoning made with the infamous Carolina Reaper Pepper, the world’s hottest chili pepper."

So, can you buy one?

Hot Chip Challenge: Where to buy!

Unfortunately, they are completely out of stock over on the website. However, it's worth checking in at a later date.

A range of other products are available, but it's noted that "due to extraordinarily high demand, processing and delivery of your order may be delayed. We appreciate your continued patience."

However, you can pick one up on eBay, but the price is through the roof!

One seller is offering the product for £88.53 (pack of 5), so if you're desperate to try it out, there is an option.

On the other hand, there is a range of sellers selling a similar product on eBay for much cheaper, but it's important to note that these are not the Paqui product.

Dying at This Morning and the hot chip challenge #ThisMorning — Sophie (@SophieLovegrove) April 2, 2020

Hot Chip Challenge on Twitter

A number of people have flocked to Twitter to react to attempts and offer their first-hand experience of attempting the Hot Chip Challenge.

Check out a selection of tweets

The "Hot Chip Challenge" was everything it was made out to be. There will be video incoming as soon as it's made available... Holy hell. Carolina Peppers are no joke. My whole body was shaking at one point... I finally started to feel better and then it entered my stomach. — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) January 18, 2020

Two weeks of quarantine and I’m tired the Hot Chip Challenge @paquichips #onechipchallenge pic.twitter.com/7FG1ZIb7QS — Rod Woodson (@RodWoodson26) March 29, 2020

Never Doing The Hot Chip Challenge Again, Had To Experience It Once — Fatboy Murk (@Murk361) February 24, 2020

