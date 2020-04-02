‘He will be there’: SkySports pundit makes claim about 22-goal striker who wants Arsenal move

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins recently shared his dream of playing for Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins wants to play for Arsenal, and comments from Sky Sports pundit David Prutton will be encouraging for the Brentford striker and for the Gunners - if they want to sign him in the future.

Last month, Watkins told SportsGazette that he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old striker said that his “dream” is to play for the Gunners, but he admitted that it is “a long shot”.

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Prutton rates Watkins, and believes that he has been the best player in the Championship so far this season.

The Sky Sports pundit has added that the 24-year-old will get to the Premier League either with Brentford or through being signed by another club.

Prutton told Sky Sports about Watkins: “Watkins, however, deserves the credit for what he has done this season in terms of switching positions - from a wide player to a striker.

“He really has lit up the league and had so many excellent performances, and the type of goals he has scored have impressed me. He isn't scoring the types of goals a winger playing as a striker would, they are proper No 9 goals.

“He is Brentford's chance of getting to the Premier League, and you imagine he will be there one way or another soon enough, anyway.”

Stats

Watkins has been at Brentford since 2017 and is an important player for the Bees.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 37 Championship games for the Bees so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.