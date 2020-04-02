Quick links

Brentford

Championship

‘He will be there’: SkySports pundit makes claim about 22-goal striker who wants Arsenal move

Subhankar Mondal
Ollie Watkins and Kiko Casilla during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins recently shared his dream of playing for Arsenal.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's winning goal

Ollie Watkins wants to play for Arsenal, and comments from Sky Sports pundit David Prutton will be encouraging for the Brentford striker and for the Gunners - if they want to sign him in the future.

Last month, Watkins told SportsGazette that he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old striker said that his “dream” is to play for the Gunners, but he admitted that it is “a long shot”.

Former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Prutton rates Watkins, and believes that he has been the best player in the Championship so far this season.

The Sky Sports pundit has added that the 24-year-old will get to the Premier League either with Brentford or through being signed by another club.

 

Prutton told Sky Sports about Watkins: “Watkins, however, deserves the credit for what he has done this season in terms of switching positions - from a wide player to a striker.

“He really has lit up the league and had so many excellent performances, and the type of goals he has scored have impressed me. He isn't scoring the types of goals a winger playing as a striker would, they are proper No 9 goals.

“He is Brentford's chance of getting to the Premier League, and you imagine he will be there one way or another soon enough, anyway.”

Stats

Watkins has been at Brentford since 2017 and is an important player for the Bees.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 37 Championship games for the Bees so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on August 15, 2017 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch