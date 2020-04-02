Instagram: What is the Gretel filter? Why does Mrs Hinch use it?

If you're wondering where the Gretel filter has gone, Mrs Hinch has it!

Instagram filters are a popular way to change your appearance and hide your face so that you can post a video on Instagram without everyone seeing your real self.

A new filter is making its way round Instagram after it was popularised by social media sensation Mrs Hinch.

Hinch has named the filter Gretel herself, seeing it as her alter ego or a disguise which prevents her from online trolling and allows her to be herself.

Who is Mrs Hinch?

Sophie Hinchcliffe, better known as Mrs Hinch, is a social media influencer from Maldon in Essex who rose to fame over her love of cleaning. She has 3.2 million followers on Instagram and is known as a cleaning sensation, posting tips and hacks for her fans about how to clean their home.

Before becoming a social media star, she was a hairdresser. But after buying her first home she made in Instagram account, and realised just how into interior design she was and loved to make her home look nice.

She never thought her instagram account @MrsHinchHome would become so popular, but has since released three books and calls her fans her Hinch Army.

What is the Gretal filter and how do you use it?

The Gretal filter is the face of an old lady, with grey curly hair and huge hooped earrings.

Unfortunately, many are claiming that the Gretal filter isn't available anymore. Although Mrs Hinch still uses it almost every day, so maybe it is reserved just for her.

Why does Mrs Hinch always use the Gretel filter?

According to Hello, Hinch took to her Instagram to explain exactly why she uses the filter.

"For those wondering why I use Gretel instead of my own face is because press don't really print Gretel's face, people don't pull apart Gretel's appearance, her voice or anything at all! So she's like my security blanket! To post a picture of myself sents my chest into overdrive! Gretel helps me be who I am inside without worrying about people pulling me apart everyday. Which, sadly trolls do, and I'm not strong enough for that just yet."