'Good news': Some Arsenal fans react to transfer update about 23-year-old

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos looks set to move elsewhere in the summer, rather than make his move to the Emirates Stadium a permanent one.

Arsenal fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Dani Ceballos could leave them at the end of the season.

Arsenal have taken Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, and he has had a mixed campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the playmaker started life at Arsenal in blistering fashion, his form has tailed off as the season has progressed.

Ceballos has never really held down a starting place in the Gunners’ squad.

And reports in the Daily Mail now claim that he could opt to move to Valencia or Betis in the summer ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side.

While that may initially weaken Arteta’s options in midfield, many Arsenal fans do not appear particularly bothered about losing Ceballos, as they feel they have better options available.

SIIIUUUUUUUU — Le Professeur (@TheWengerLegacy) March 31, 2020

I think we could do better than him.....but he has done well for us. He gets the ball out quickly to our danger players before opposition defenders can settle. — GunnerMan102 (@GunnerMan102) March 31, 2020

If he doesn’t want to play then leave. He’s average and there’s loads of players who we can buy for cheaper — • (@AinsleyEra) March 31, 2020

Don’t want him anyway tbh. There’s better out there for the price Madrid want — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) March 31, 2020

Let him go then.. — RedWhite_Gooner (@RedWhite_Gooner) March 31, 2020

He isn’t what we need which is ironic considering he’s probably our best midfielder. We need someone to hold us together defensively and dominate the middle of the park physically and someone to score and assist some goals. What goes between them can wait. — Richard McFaul (@RMcFaul0910) March 31, 2020

Good news — JayTinelli (@JayTaeee) March 31, 2020

He should go — DJ (@djelecto007) March 31, 2020

Ceballos has made 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term, and has laid on two assists for his teammates.

El Desmarque has previously suggested that Arsenal can sign Ceballos for £30 million, but it seems unlikely that clause will be activated at this time.