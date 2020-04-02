Quick links

'Good news': Some Arsenal fans react to transfer update about 23-year-old

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos looks set to move elsewhere in the summer, rather than make his move to the Emirates Stadium a permanent one.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during at London Colney on August 10, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Dani Ceballos could leave them at the end of the season.

Arsenal have taken Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, and he has had a mixed campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

 

Although the playmaker started life at Arsenal in blistering fashion, his form has tailed off as the season has progressed.

Ceballos has never really held down a starting place in the Gunners’ squad.

And reports in the Daily Mail now claim that he could opt to move to Valencia or Betis in the summer ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side.

While that may initially weaken Arteta’s options in midfield, many Arsenal fans do not appear particularly bothered about losing Ceballos, as they feel they have better options available.

Ceballos has made 14 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term, and has laid on two assists for his teammates.

El Desmarque has previously suggested that Arsenal can sign Ceballos for £30 million, but it seems unlikely that clause will be activated at this time. 

