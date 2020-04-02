Fresh boost for Andrea Radrizzani’s ambitious Leeds United transfer plan - Our View

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani wanted to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.

Ibrahimovic returned to Italian club AC Milan in the January transfer window as a free agent until the end of the season with the option to extend his contract for one more year.

Leeds chairman Radrizzani recently told Gianluca di Marzio that he spoke to the 38-year-old “concretely”.

The Italian businessman added that he could make a move for the former Manchester United striker again.

That door has now opened for Radrizzani, with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus striker saying to Svenska Dagbladet that he may not retire from football at the end of the season, as translated by Gianluca di Marzio.

Ibrahimovic told Svenska Dagbladet about retiring, as translated by Gianluca di Marzio: "We will see. I still have not made up my mind yet, each day something new happens."

Milan are not doing great at the moment, and Ibrahimovic could be tempted to a new adventure.

While it is hard to see the Swedish striker play for Leeds in the Championship, if the Whites get promoted - as expected - to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then the veteran striker could find it appealing to play for one of the biggest and most historic clubs in England.