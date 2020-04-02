Quick links

Fresh boost for Andrea Radrizzani’s ambitious Leeds United transfer plan - Our View

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan competes for the ball with Bremer of Torino FC during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Torino FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 17, 2020 in...
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani wanted to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window.

AC Milan's zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan vs Novara on May 13, 2012 in Milan. AFP PHOTO

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani recently said that he wanted to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic returned to Italian club AC Milan in the January transfer window as a free agent until the end of the season with the option to extend his contract for one more year.

Leeds chairman Radrizzani recently told Gianluca di Marzio that he spoke to the 38-year-old “concretely”.

 

The Italian businessman added that he could make a move for the former Manchester United striker again.

That door has now opened for Radrizzani, with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus striker saying to Svenska Dagbladet that he may not retire from football at the end of the season, as translated by Gianluca di Marzio.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan competes for the ball with Bremer of Torino FC during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Torino FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 17, 2020 in...

Ibrahimovic told Svenska Dagbladet about retiring, as translated by Gianluca di Marzio: "We will see. I still have not made up my mind yet, each day something new happens."

Milan are not doing great at the moment, and Ibrahimovic could be tempted to a new adventure.

While it is hard to see the Swedish striker play for Leeds in the Championship, if the Whites get promoted - as expected - to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then the veteran striker could find it appealing to play for one of the biggest and most historic clubs in England.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #10 of Paris Saint-Germain is congratulated by teamamte Maxwell #17 after Ibrahimovic scored a goal in the second half against AFC Fiorentina during the International...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

