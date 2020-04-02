For £18m, Everton must sign 'incredible' player Ancelotti called better than Kroos'

Everton are looking for big-name signings to boost their Premier League prospects - who better than Barcelona's La Liga champion Ivan Rakitic?

It’s not often one of the most decorated footballers of his era is available for half the price Leicester City paid for Ayoze Perez.

But, according to the Standard, Ivan Rakitic is heading out of the Camp Nou exit door this summer with Barcelona putting an £18 million price-tag on the head of a Croatian international who has won pretty much all there is to win in the game.

There have been 15 trophies overall, from Swiss Cups to Copa del Reys, the 2014 Champions League and four Spanish top-flight titles. So no wonder another man who craves the sweet taste of silver, one Carlo Ancelotti, is a firm admirer of his.

In fact, when previewing a Classico clash between Barca and his old employers Real Madrid, Ancelotti was also at pains to point out that even Toni Kroos, one of his on-pitch generals during a successful spell at the Santiago Bernabau, cannot hold a candle to a late-blooming dynamo.

“The form of Rakitic is incredible, both mentally and physically,” Ancelotti told Sport. “His contribution to Barcelona is essential. Kroos is vital but hasn't reached Rakitic's level.”

So you’d imagine that Rakitic’s availability will not go unnoticed at Goodison Park for long. Especially as it looks like Ancelotti is planning to make a big splash this summer by bringing some of the game’s biggest names to Goodison Park.

90Min reports that Aaron Ramsey, Juventus’s £400,000 playmaker, and Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale are just two of the names being considered by a former Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich boss. But if he wants proven, world-class talent on a budget, who better than Rakitic?

It is common knowledge that Everton are missing a rather crucial jigsaw piece in the centre of the park, in need of a player with the craft of an Andre Gomes and the boundless energy of Idrissa Gana Gueye.

For £10 million less than they paid for Yannick Bolasie, the answer is within Everton’s grasp.