Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier should be bold and leave Tottenham Hotspur

Dan Coombs
Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur applaud fans during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur star is reportedly undecided over a new contract.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur applaud fans during his warm up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United...

Back in December, The Telegraph reported Eric Dier was set to sign a new contract at Tottenham.

Three months on, he has not put pen to paper. Why? A deal is reportedly on offer, but Dier is said to be undecided.

The Mail reported last month that Dier wanted assurances of regular game time before committing his future to the club.

 

At 26-years-old, this is an important contract for Dier, and an important career choice.

This past season, Dier has started only 10 Premier League games.

Back in 2016 he signed a five-year contract. At the time he was a key part of the team.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Since then his influence has waned. Dier is considered as a utility player rather than a key starter. Both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have taken the same view.

The Mail reported Dier is open to a new challenge and would consider moving abroad.

He did so as a youngster, joining Sporting in Portugal. That worked in his favour and helped kick off his career.

Why not take on a new challenge? He is replaceable at Tottenham, and he should look for a club where he is a key man, wherever that may be.

Eric Dier of Spurs in action during the pre-season match between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus at Wembley Stadium on August 5, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch