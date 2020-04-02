Eric Dier should be bold and leave Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur star is reportedly undecided over a new contract.

Back in December, The Telegraph reported Eric Dier was set to sign a new contract at Tottenham.

Three months on, he has not put pen to paper. Why? A deal is reportedly on offer, but Dier is said to be undecided.

The Mail reported last month that Dier wanted assurances of regular game time before committing his future to the club.

At 26-years-old, this is an important contract for Dier, and an important career choice.

This past season, Dier has started only 10 Premier League games.

Back in 2016 he signed a five-year contract. At the time he was a key part of the team.

Since then his influence has waned. Dier is considered as a utility player rather than a key starter. Both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have taken the same view.

The Mail reported Dier is open to a new challenge and would consider moving abroad.

He did so as a youngster, joining Sporting in Portugal. That worked in his favour and helped kick off his career.

Why not take on a new challenge? He is replaceable at Tottenham, and he should look for a club where he is a key man, wherever that may be.