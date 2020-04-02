'Reminds me of Xabi Alonso': Some Arsenal fans love club's reported £35m target

Could Arsenal bring the 'new Alonso' to the Premier League? Espanyol's La Liga playmaker Marc Roca could be Emirates bound.

If Arsenal fans cast their mind back a week or so, they may remember something about Cesc Fabregas claiming that Xabi Alonso was pretty much pleading with Arsenal to offer him a fresh start after establishing himself amongst the elite at Anfield (Arseblog podcast).

The Gunners eventually overlooked a player who would go on to become one of the most decorated of his generation, much to Fabregas’s frustration. But, ten years on, could the Alonso’s heir make the switch the original version never did?

According to Sport, Arsenal have already put an offer on the table to rescue £35 million Marc Roca from bottom-of-the-table, La Liga relegation fodder Espanyol.

A deep-lying playmaker with a wand of a left foot, you can certainly see why those comparisons with a Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich legend are not too wide of the mark. Roca is at his brilliant best when controlling the tempo of the game from his favoured ‘number six’ role while breaking up opposition attacks with his superb positional sense.

No player in Arsenal’s current squad can rival Roca for successful tackles per game (2.5). He is the glue that holds the tie together, as Emirates loanee Dani Ceballos will no doubt agree. It was Roca who gave Ceballos the freedom to strut his stuff as Spain won the U21 European Championships last summer.

So no wonder there is a growing excitement about a deal that has come right out of the blue.

