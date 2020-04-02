'Reminds me of Xabi Alonso': Some Arsenal fans love club's reported £35m target

Quick links

Liverpool's Xabi Alonso celebrates scoring against Derby County during their English Premiership football match at Anfield, Liverpool, north-west England, 01 September 2007. AFP PHOTO
Could Arsenal bring the 'new Alonso' to the Premier League? Espanyol's La Liga playmaker Marc Roca could be Emirates bound.

Xabi Alonso of Liverpool

If Arsenal fans cast their mind back a week or so, they may remember something about Cesc Fabregas claiming that Xabi Alonso was pretty much pleading with Arsenal to offer him a fresh start after establishing himself amongst the elite at Anfield (Arseblog podcast).

The Gunners eventually overlooked a player who would go on to become one of the most decorated of his generation, much to Fabregas’s frustration. But, ten years on, could the Alonso’s heir make the switch the original version never did?

According to Sport, Arsenal have already put an offer on the table to rescue £35 million Marc Roca from bottom-of-the-table, La Liga relegation fodder Espanyol.

R Marc Roca of Espanyol looks on during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 16, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

 

A deep-lying playmaker with a wand of a left foot, you can certainly see why those comparisons with a Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich legend are not too wide of the mark. Roca is at his brilliant best when controlling the tempo of the game from his favoured ‘number six’ role while breaking up opposition attacks with his superb positional sense.

No player in Arsenal’s current squad can rival Roca for successful tackles per game (2.5). He is the glue that holds the tie together, as Emirates loanee Dani Ceballos will no doubt agree. It was Roca who gave Ceballos the freedom to strut his stuff as Spain won the U21 European Championships last summer.

So no wonder there is a growing excitement about a deal that has come right out of the blue.

Raul de Tomas and Marc Roca during the match between RCD Espanyol and RDC Mallorca, corresponding to the week 23 of the Liga Santander, played at the RCDE Stadium, on 09th february 2020,...

Due reminds me of Xabi Alonso. He is a very good passer of the ball. He breaks between the lines like it is nothing. Pace, athleticism, and very good player that play DM, AM. He is gifted with through balls in the final third too

