'They won't sell for less': Reported Tottenham target thinks he'll cost £35m-plus

Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Raul Jimenez is confident that Wolverhampton Wanderers would only consider selling him for a substantial profit, speaking to Marca amid speculation linking the Mexican with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

It’s hard to believe that this brilliant number nine struggled to even force his way into the starting XI during spells at Atletico Madrid and Benfica.

Jimenez has been one of the most centre-forwards in European football since he swapped Lisbon for Molinuex two years ago, becoming Wolves’ new £35 million record signing along the way.

ESPN reports that Jose Mourinho’s Spurs see a man who slotted home a sublime winner against them in North London recently as potential competition for Harry Kane, while north London neighbours Arsenal are also among his admirers.

But Jimenez knows that any club interested in signing him would have a challenge on their hands.

“(Wolves) bought me for £35 million million, they will not sell me for less. There is no release clause,” he says, before admitting that Premier League clubs are no strangers to eye-watering transfer fees.

“But the teams here, it is different how they are managed. "

“I see a lot of people talking and saying that (I should play for) a ‘top 6 team'. Right now we are in fifth place. I mean, outside Liverpool who are way above this season, I think we are fighting with everyone else. We beat Man City twice, we beat Tottenham once, we drew with Man United.”

Jimenez’s comments reflect claims from The Star, who state that the bidding would have to start at £80 million. He is not going anywhere any time soon, it seems.

And, with Wolves just getting started in their aim to become one of the dominant forces of English football, nor should he.