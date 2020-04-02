Quick links

'Their best player': Ex-Hoops scout raves about player Celtic sold for £300k

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park on March 01, 2020 in Perth, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic allowed Lewis Morgan to chase a new adventure in the MLS with David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Lewis Morgan of Celit FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Lewis Morgan has made a brilliant decision walking away from Celtic to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, according to former Hoops scout Neil McGuinness in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised during the January transfer window when the Scottish winger swapped Parkhead for Florida, USA, in a £300,000 deal.

The MLS is shedding it’s ‘retirement league’ reputation and the signing of a 23-year-old rising star should do wonders for the reputation of a competition which hopes to establish itself amongst the most popular and exciting in the world game.

 

A year before Morgan packed his bags and headed across the Atlantic, McGuinness made a similar move – albeit in a different capacity.

A highly-respected scout who worked under Neil Lennon and Ronny Deila at Celtic is now a director at Columbus Crew and he is confident that a fellow Scot has made the right move, at the right time.

“I saw Lewis the other week for Inter Miami at DC and I thought that he was their best player,” McGuinness claims. “It says a lot about him as a young player, moving countries and being able to produce that level of performance away from home in just his second game.

Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami reacts after missing the goal on a shot against the D.C. United during the second half at Audi Field on March 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

“I think MLS is in a great place just now. A real buzz exists right now. It’s one of the real emerging leagues globally and its definitely on an upward curve.”

Inter Miami lost both of their first two MLS encounters before the global health pandemic stopped the 2020 season in it’s tracks. But, when the campaign gets going again, they should be confident of turning things around and fast with Morgan already looking a cut above at this level.

Lewis Morgan #7 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball against the D.C. United during the second half at Audi Field on March 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

