Why reported Aston Villa exit could lead to Nottingham Forest signing £7m man

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa could reportedly lose Mbwana Samatta to Galatasaray - what does this mean for Forest's Mbaye Diagne hopes?

Galatasaray are planning a summer raid of Aston Villa in a deal that could open the door for Nottingham Forest to snap up Mbaye Diagne, in claims provided by Fanatik.

In a matter of weeks, the first Tanzanian footballer to step foot onto Premier League turf has established himself as something of a cult hero at Villa Park. A goal in a Wembley cup final will do that to you, though it’s Samatta’s relentless work rate and clear commitment to the cause that has the claret and blue faithful taking him to their hearts.

But, with Aston Villa slipping to 19th in the table after a run of five straight defeats, there appears to be a genuine chance that the former Genk striker is already facing an uncertain future in the Midlands.

Galatasaray wanted Samatta last summer and, according to reports in Turkey, the reigning Super Lig champions will make a concerted effort to land Fatih Terim’s long-time target if Villa succumb to relegation.

The £10.5 million striker is loving life at Villa Park, that much is clear to see, but the opportunity to swap Championship football for the Champions League may be too good to turn down.

And Villa’s loss might just be Forest’s gain.

Fotospor reports that Galatasaray are looking to sell Diagne for around £7 million after a disastrous loan spell at Club Brugge - and the City Ground could be his destination. A prolific centre-forward who scored goals for fun in Istanbul and during a remarkable spell at Trabzonspor, Diagne might be the lethal number nine Forest need to ease the burden on Lewis Grabban.

So, while Aston Villa lose a striker, could Nottingham Forest add one to their ranks?