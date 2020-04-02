Reported Arsenal target included in team's greatest ever XI, after just 23 games

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to bring Villarreal star Pau Torres (La Liga's quickest defender) to the Premier League this summer.

It’s easy to forget that the town of Villarreal has a population of around 50,000 – less than the likes of Darlington, Macclesfield, Stevenage, Halifax and Grimsby.

After all, the Yellow Submarine have been sailing through La Liga waters in all-but two of the last 22 years, establishing themselves comfortably amongst some of the top clubs in Spanish football while almost conquering the continent in 2006.

Inspired, intelligent recruitment has been the key to their success. Some of the 21st century's most gifted footballers have passed through El Madrigal at their peak.

And with Villarreal’s supporters putting together their greatest ever XI via a poll on the club’s official Twitter page, the prospect of a Diego Forlan - Giuseppe Rossi strikeforce, with ammunition provided by Juan Roman Riquelme and Santi Cazorla, would have every centre-half in world football quaking in their boots.

Though there is another name, alongside Cazorla, who should prick up the ears of Arsenal fans.

Academy graduate Pau Torres has only made 23 starts for the Castellon coast outfit since forcing his way into the first-team plans recently. But the young centre-back has already been rewarded with a place in Villarreal’s all-time best XI.

It's here! Here are the 1⃣1⃣ #Villarreal players picked by fans as the ideal lineup from the club's 97 years of history. ⭐ https://t.co/LgHNUrpmPH pic.twitter.com/6ePwaxNikB — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) April 1, 2020

That is some achievement, given that he has represented the club in just one of their 97 years of existence.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have identified Torres, despite his £43 million release-clause, as the man to fix their defensive woes. In addition to his expert positional sense, the Spain international has also been recorded to be quickest centre-back in La Liga (La Razon).

And with a place in Vilarreal’s folklore already assured, don’t be surprised if Torres follows in Cazorla’s esteemed footsteps sooner rather than later.