Report: Southampton approach mid-table side to push deal for £15m man

Ralph Hasenhuttl the head coach
Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints want to get a number of high-earning misfits off their Premier League roster - including Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt.

Wesley Hoedt during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on August 22, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Southampton have offered Wesley Hoedt to Bologna with Royal Antwerp unlikely to be able to afford the £7 million loan-to-buy clause in his contract, according to Voetbal Nieuws.

Even before the global health pandemic which threatens to wreak havoc on the finances of even Premier League clubs, The Saints were planning to substantially trim their wage bill ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer of outgoings at St Mary’s.

 

The Telegraph reports that Guido Carrillo, Mario Lemina, Moi Elyounoussi could all go while Hoedt too is expected to bid farewell.

Southampton paid £15 million to sign a Dutch international centre-back from Lazio but the fact that he is currently out on loan at Royal Antwerp in Belgium speaks volumes about his struggles on English shores.

Joshua King (L) of Bournemouth watched by Wesley Hoedt of Southampton during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton at Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017 in...

 

The chances of Antwerp stumping up £7 million to keep him at the club on a permanent basis look slim and Southampton know that too. They, according to reports, are now offering Hoedt around to other sides on the continent with tenth placed Serie A outfit Bologna given the chance to bring the 26-year-old back to Italy.

If Southampton can recoup even half of that £15 million outlay, it will feel like a job well done.

Wesley Hoedt of RC Celta de Vigo reacts during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and RC Celta de Vigo at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 23, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

