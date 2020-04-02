Report: 36-time league champions forced to sell £18m West Ham, Southampton target

The Argentinian Dani Alves could be Premier League bound with David Moyes, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace all linked.

River Plate are under pressure to raise funds via player sales this summer, according to Ole – and Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton target Gonzalo Montiel could be the man to make way.

Argentina’s answer to Dani Alves has barely been out of the headlines in the last few months.

Back in January, West Ham incurred the wrath of River boss Marcelo Gallardo when they made a £9 million loan-to-buy offer for one of the hottest young full-backs in the game (Infobae). Gallardo himself described the bid as ‘ridiculous’ – so The Hammers will need to take a different tack if they are to renew their interest in Montiel.

Goal suggests they are, though they face competition this time around from both Crystal Palace and Southampton (El Intransigente). A whole host of La Liga and Serie A outfits have been linked too with a buccaneering 23-year-old who lifted the Copa Libertadores in 2018.

It seems a case of where Montiel will go, rather than when, with River Plate desperate to make some much-needed cash during the upcoming transfer window. They are likely to become even more nervous about a worrying situation once the global health pandemic wreaks havoc on their finances.

But River's loss could be the Premier League’s gain. With an £18 million release-clause in his contract, Montiel's departure would certianly swell the coffers.

Southampton badly need a reliable right-back with Kyle Walker-Peters falling out of favour already since his January move from Tottenham. West Ham, meanwhile, are preparing for Pablo Zabaleta’s retirement while Palace still have an Aaron Wan-Bissaka shaped void that needs to be filled.